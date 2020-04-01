Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:31s - Published Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Sunny & absolutely beautiful. Low humidity with a nice breeze. Highs in the mid 70s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marione Matwa 🇵🇷 RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 91 (ties record hi from 2011) Lo 74 Avg 83 (+9 degrees above normal) Rain 0 Max gust W 26 mph I'l… 4 hours ago Cris Martinez Here's a look at South Florida's Certified Most Accurate Forecast for the next 7 days ahead. https://t.co/suCz5gAS8c 6 hours ago John Morales Today in Miami Hi 91 (ties record hi from 2011) Lo 74 Avg 83 (+9 degrees above normal) Rain 0 Max gust W 26 mph… https://t.co/novg4g4Bnb 6 hours ago Cris Martinez Here's a look at South Florida's Certified Most Accurate Forecast for the next 7 days ahead. https://t.co/qQLQsAlB2W 14 hours ago Cris Martinez Here's a look at South Florida's Certified Most Accurate Forecast for the next 7 days ahead. https://t.co/4Ij0blhFSl 22 hours ago AnaMaria Marrero RT @JohnMoralesNBC6: Today in Miami Hi 88 Lo 75 Avg 82 (8 degrees above normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 17 mph I'll have South Florida's most… 1 day ago Cris Martinez Here's a look at South Florida's Certified Most Accurate Forecast for the next 7 days ahead. https://t.co/WF3lSX5pCv 1 day ago John Morales Today in Miami Hi 88 Lo 75 Avg 82 (8 degrees above normal) Rain 0 Max gust SE 17 mph I'll have South Florida's m… https://t.co/N8jp3zH9pi 1 day ago