'From cooking to cleaning': What Indian special athletes are doing amid lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Indian special athletes are utilising time by cooking, helping their mothers in household chores and practicing yoga.

24-year-old Ankush Saha, who was also seen cleaning utensils and sweeping floors, won silver for India at 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

Special athlete Aparimita Singh was dusting furniture at her home during lockdown.

Aparimita represented India in Special Olympics in 2019.

While special athlete Yashika Bhatt spends quality time with family, Alankar Gupta is utilising time by practicing dance during lockdown.

Alankar is sprinter from Jammu who kept India’s flag flying high at Special Olympics.

Special athlete Sahil Singh is cooking and practicing yoga to kill time.

The Special Olympics national champion has won medals in athletics, swimming, cricket, basketball and volleyball.