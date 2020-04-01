The Wizard Of Oz There's No Place Like Home movie clip In the iconic ending of #TheWizardOfOz, Dorothy finally understand that #TheresNoPlaceLikeHome and uses the power of the #RubySlippers to return to her family.

Plot synopsis: Dorothy Gale is swept away from her home in Kansas by a tornado to the magical #LandOfOz.

Once there, she embarks on a quest with her new friends - the #Scarecrow, #TinMan, and #CowardlyLion - to see the #Wizard who can help her return home.