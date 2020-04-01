CDC considering changing guidelines for people to wear masks to stop unknowing transmissions Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 weeks ago CDC considering changing guidelines for people to wear masks to stop unknowing transmissions Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, says as many as 25% of people infected with the coronavirus may not show symptoms, complicating efforts to predict the pandemic’s course and strategies to flatten the curve. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this