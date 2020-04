Problem Solvers Coronavirus Hotline: Will I Get a Stimulus Payment?

PANDEMIC.

OUR TRAVISGUILLORY IS ANSWERING THEQUESTIONS YOU ASKED ON OURPROBLEM SOLVERS HOTLINE.MANY OF OUR VIEWERS AREWONDERING IF THEY WILL GETA STIMULUS PAYMENT.

ONEVIEWER CALLED OURCORONAVIRUS HOTLINE ANDSAID, "THERE'S A LOT OF USOLD PEOPLE THAT HANG AROUND,AND WE WERE JUST WONDERINGIF THE STIMULUS CHECKS WEREGOING TO BE ISSUED TO PEOPLEOVER 65 THAT'S IN THENURSING HOME AND DO NOT FILETAXES." ANOTHER VIEWERCALLED IN AND SAID, "I'MJUST CURIOUS TO KNOW IF THESTIMULUS PACKAGE IS GOING TOHELP VETERANS THAT ARE 100PERCENT AND TOTALLY,PERMANENTLY DISABLED." TAXFILERS WITH AN INCOME UP TO$75,000 FOR INDIVIDUALS WILLRECEIVE THE FULL $1,200PAYMENT.

MARRIED COUPLESWITH A COMBINED INCOME OF UPTO $150,000 FILING JOINTRETURNS WILL RECEIVE $2,400.FOR FILERS WITH INCOME ABOVETHOSE AMOUNTS, THE PAYMENTAMOUNT IS REDUCED BY $5 FOREACH $100 ABOVETHE $75,000/$150,000THRESHOLDS.

PARENTS OFCHILDREN WHO ARE CLAIMED ASADEPENDENT WILL RECEIVE $500FOR EACH CHILD UNDER 16.

BUTWHO IS NOT ELIGIBLE?

SINGLEFILERS WITH INCOME EXCEEDING$99,000 AND JOINT FILERS WHOMAKE MORE THAN $198,000 WILLNOT RECEIVE PAYMENTS.DEPENDENT CHILDREN OVER 16WILL NOT RECEIVE THE $500.THIS INCLUDES MOSTCOLLEGE STUDENTS WHO ARESTILL CLAIMED AS DEPENDENTSUNDER THEIR PARENTS.DEPENDENT ADULTS, ANY PERSONOVER THE AGE OF 18 WHO ISCLAIMED AS A DEPENDENT ONANOTHER PERSON'S TAX RETURN,IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ASTIMULUS PAYMENT.

ADULTSWITHDISABILITIES AND ELDERLYPEOPLE WHO ARE CLAIMED AS ADEPENDENT ON A FAMILYMEMBER'S TAX RETURN ARE NOTELIGIBLE.

ANYONE WITHOUT ASOCIAL SECURITYNUMBER WILL ALSO NOT RECEIVEA PAYMENT.

IF YOU HAVEN'TFILED A 2018 OR 2019 TAXRETURN, YOUR BEST BET IS TOFILE A SIMPLE RETURN TO BEELIGIBLE FOR A PAYMENT.

THISINCLUDES MANY LOW-INCOMETAXPAYERS, VETERANS ANDINDIVIDUALS WITHDISABILITIES.

IRS OFFICIALSSAY AMERICANS SHOULD EXPECTTHOSE PAYMENTS SOME TIMEAROUND APRIL 17.

TO BEIN LINE WITH SOCIALDISTANCING.

