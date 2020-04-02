Erratic Driving Incident Goes Sideways

Occurred on March 31, 2020 / Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "On my way to work, I noticed an erratic driver struggling to stay on the road.

After overshooting a bend and almost rear-ending a vehicle, I boxed the driver in due to fear for the general public.

Two passengers exited the vehicle and attempted to wave me away, I decided to ignore and call for emergency services.

After 5 minutes the driver started to hit both the rear of the yellow car and the front of mine in an effort to escape.

In doing so, he heavily damaged the rear of the yellow car pushing it out the way, mounting a gutter, then proceeded to hit a traffic light causing the vehicle to roll.

Paramedics happened to be at a cafe nearby.

The driver is facing multiple dangerous driving charges"