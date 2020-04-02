Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Erratic Driving Incident Goes Sideways

Erratic Driving Incident Goes Sideways

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 13:03s - Published
Erratic Driving Incident Goes Sideways

Erratic Driving Incident Goes Sideways

Occurred on March 31, 2020 / Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "On my way to work, I noticed an erratic driver struggling to stay on the road.

After overshooting a bend and almost rear-ending a vehicle, I boxed the driver in due to fear for the general public.

Two passengers exited the vehicle and attempted to wave me away, I decided to ignore and call for emergency services.

After 5 minutes the driver started to hit both the rear of the yellow car and the front of mine in an effort to escape.

In doing so, he heavily damaged the rear of the yellow car pushing it out the way, mounting a gutter, then proceeded to hit a traffic light causing the vehicle to roll.

Paramedics happened to be at a cafe nearby.

The driver is facing multiple dangerous driving charges"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.