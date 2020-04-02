Global  

TikToker's failed '2000s Challenge' has millennials fuming

A TikTok user is sparking a major generational debate after sharing a video that revealed her lack of 2000s music knowledge.

The user, @joclizzzlemynizzzle, originally shared the clip to her own TikTok account, where it’s since been removed.

In the video, which has now been recirculated on Twitter, the young woman participates in the “2000s Challenge,”.

Which asks social media users to live-react to a series of 10 hit songs from the decade.

@joclizzzlemynizzzle's inability to recognize several songs left some Twitter users completely outraged.

The TikToker was able to point out Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” and 50 Cent’s “In da Club,”.

But she failed miserably on tracks like Usher’s “Burn” and Keri Hilson’s “Knock You Down”.

Twitter user Addie Jimenez shared the video, which quickly went viral, racking up nearly 3.5 million views and thousands of flabbergasted comments.

“As a person born in the 2000s I do not condone this.

Should’ve just kept this in your camera roll,” one Twitter user wrote

