Beaches set to close along the Coast

- with governor tate reeves'- stay-at-home order set to - take effect tomorrow evening at- 5 p.m., it made for a - quiet day on beaches in harriso- county.

- beaches are some of the many- places mandated to close as a - result of the order.

However, - boardwalks are set to remain- open for individual recreation.- today, most people stayed away- - - - from the beaches in gulfport an- biloxi, and city of biloxi- maintenance - crews started placing barricade- near parking spots.

- michael smith of waveland was i- the area and decided to take a- walk along the beach before the- order takes effect.

He says - the empty beaches are a surreal- sight to see.

- - "it's had a dramatic effect, it's a sobering - - - - situation to see the businesses- and a lack of people on the - beach, everyone's - respecting it seems for the mos- part."

Boaters are reminded by local - law enforcement of- increased patrols on all coasta- waterways - during this time.

If you choose- to go boating during this time,- you're asked to maintain- distancing and allow only - those in your immediate family- on your vessel.