India is transforming train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards

Each of the railway zones in India is transforming train coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

Footage from Friday (March 3) shows isolation coaches being prepared in the Hubli workshop.

According to local media, 312 coaches will be prepared in Southern Western Railway, in which 120 will be prepared in the Hubli workshop.

The railway board said that within 15 days all coaches will be ready after more than 50 staff has come forward to work voluntarily.

Each coach consists of nine compartments, one for medical staff and the other eight are for quarantined persons.

Each compartment consists of a mosquito net, curtains, and a hand wash holder.