Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wanted in connection to domestic incident in Gulfport

Wanted in connection to domestic incident in Gulfport

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Wanted in connection to domestic incident in Gulfport

Wanted in connection to domestic incident in Gulfport

Gulfport Police Department is looking for Jarvis Brown in connection to the incident.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wanted in connection to domestic incident in Gulfport

Gulfport police department is - looking for jarvis- dermetrious brown in connection- to this incident.

- he is possibly in a 2010 black- landrover.- and are asking the public to be- on the look out.- - "if you live in this area of washington poplar - anywhere between three or 4 - o'clock time frame or even span- that to two to 4 o'clock- because people don't always - adjust for the daylight savings- time check your ring- systems your phone systems your- camera systems any surveillance- system- you may have in place and pleas- give us a call if you find some- thing you believe may - be a value to us " - - - if you have any information on- brown's where abouts you can- contact the gulfport police - department




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.