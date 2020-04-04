COVID-19 gender bias: Are men more vulnerable to the virus?

A new study has shown that men are three times more likely to die of coronavirus disease.

In China, men account for around two-third (64%) of all deaths.

Italy, Spain, South Korea, France and Germany have a similar gender gap in death rates.

We don’t know yet how the disease will play out in India, as numbers are just beginning to rise.

Smoking and higher heart disease rates in men may be a cause.

The lungs of smokers are damaged, making them more susceptible to infection and collapse.

Watch the full video to know more.