Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 gender bias: Are men more vulnerable to the virus?

COVID-19 gender bias: Are men more vulnerable to the virus?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:52s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19 gender bias: Are men more vulnerable to the virus?

COVID-19 gender bias: Are men more vulnerable to the virus?

A new study has shown that men are three times more likely to die of coronavirus disease.

In China, men account for around two-third (64%) of all deaths.

Italy, Spain, South Korea, France and Germany have a similar gender gap in death rates.

We don’t know yet how the disease will play out in India, as numbers are just beginning to rise.

Smoking and higher heart disease rates in men may be a cause.

The lungs of smokers are damaged, making them more susceptible to infection and collapse.

Watch the full video to know more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Faulkner_Lab

Geoffrey Faulkner @purton_louise @nhmrc Agree about bias. Relating to COVID-19 my assumption is anyone with carer responsibilities wi… https://t.co/cGpknvBNoA 15 hours ago

jefposk

Jef Poskanzer RT @peterwsinger: men were 50% more likely than women to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19. https://t.co/5Qj9CczVXE You'd think that… 3 days ago

peterwsinger

Peter W. Singer men were 50% more likely than women to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19. https://t.co/5Qj9CczVXE You'd thin… https://t.co/0hQb3RIimC 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.