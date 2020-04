Church distributes palm leaves in drive-thru parade

SOCIAL MEDIA WITH THEHASTHAG "WE SEE YOUK-S-H-B".A CHURCH IN OVERLANDPARK WANTED PEOPLE TOSTILL BE ABLE TORECOGNIZE PALM SUNDAYTOMORROW.SO THEY PASSED OUTPALM LEAVES TODAY.GRACE COVENANTPRESBYTERIAN CHURCHHAD PEOPLE DRIVE UP TOTHE CHURCH TO GETTHEIR PALMS.THE DIRECTOR OF YOUTHMINISTERIES SAYS SHEENJOYS PEOPLEHONORING THE DAY FROMAFAR.Miles McDonald, Director ofYouthMinistries"I think it's pretty important.It justbrings us together, reminds usthatwe're all still family, eventhoughwe're separate.

"THE CHURCH WILL HOSTPALM SUNDAY SERVICESONLINE.THEY PLAN TO DO THESAME FOR EASTER.WE ALSO HAVE A COUPLEOPPORTUNITIES TO WATCHCATHOLIC MASSTOMORROW MORNING."HEART OF A NATION" AIRSFROM 7 TO 7-30 ON 38 THESPOT.THAT IS FROM MILWAUKEE.THEN AT 9, WE WILL HAVETHE LIVE PALM SUNDAYSERVICE FROM SAINTPATRICK'S CATHEDRAL INNEW YORK.COVERAGE WILL ALSOINCLUDE AN INTERVIEWWITH CARDINAL DOLANAFTER THE MASS.WE WILL ALSO AIR EASTERMASS NEXT WEEKEND.