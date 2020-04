Former Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies At 73 After Battle With COVID-19 ALL RIGHT.WE'LL SEE KHI AND YOU BACK AT11.THANKS LAUREN, TAKE CARE.HEARS LESLEY ADVANCE ASKER NOWWITH SPORTS.THANKS JOE SAD NEWS, FORMEREAGLES KICKER TOM DEMPSEY HASDIED DUE TO COMPLICATIONS FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS.TOM PLAYED FOR THE EAGLES FORFOUR SEASONS, SETTING THE RECORDFOR LONGEST FIELD GOAL WHICHSTOOD FOR FIVE YEARS.HE IS 18TH ON THE EAGLES LIST OFALL TIME SCORES WITH 282 POINTS,BUT BEST KNOWN FOR KICKING ANUNTIL RECORD 63-YARD FIELD GOALFOR THE SAINTS IN 1970.A RECORD THAT STOOD FOR 43YEARS.DEMPSEY DEFIED THE ODDS BORNWITHOUT FINGERS ON HIS RIGHT