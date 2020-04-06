OH Rep. Wants to Charge Trump With ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ for Touting Unproven COVID-19 Drugs

Global  

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:13s - Published
An Ohio lawmaker is going to make a “crimes against humanity” referral for President Trump over promoting an unproven drug combination to treat coronavirus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

