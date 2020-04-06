Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > J.K Rowling Reveals She Probably Had Coronavirus And Recovered From It

J.K Rowling Reveals She Probably Had Coronavirus And Recovered From It

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
J.K Rowling Reveals She Probably Had Coronavirus And Recovered From It

J.K Rowling Reveals She Probably Had Coronavirus And Recovered From It

“Harry Potter” author J.K.

Rowling said she recovered from possibly having COVID-19.

According to Reuters, she never was tested but had all the symptoms of the virus.

On Twitter Rowling shared a breathing technique her husband, a doctor, showed her to manage her symptoms. Rowling was another celebrity who revealed she had and recovered from the coronavirus.

Others include singer Pink and Duran Duran’s John Taylor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.