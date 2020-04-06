St. James Academy Track Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:21s - Published 3 weeks ago St. James Academy Track 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend St. James Academy Track END...[VO]CELEBRATING SENIORSTONIGHT.SARAH MURROW, KATIE MOOREAND HANNAH ROBINSON FROMST. JAMES TRACK.COMBINED THE THREE HAVE 8STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS AND 20TOP 3 FINISHES AT STATE.HANNAH ROBINSON WILL RUN ATKU NEXT YEAR.KATIE MOORE HAS SIGNED ONWITH IOWA.AND SARAH MURROW WILL RUNAT IOWA STATE...[ON CAM]CONGRATS TO ALL THREETHUNDER LADI





You Might Like

Tweets about this