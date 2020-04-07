California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published now California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York California is sending 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile to help New York and other states that are in immediate need for them because of the coronavirus pandemic. Andria Borba reports. (4/6/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vilma Velasco Letofsky RT @AsmLuzRivas: California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the harde… 8 minutes ago Mame RT @nick_shapiro: California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in NY and across the country who are being impacted the hardest ri… 23 minutes ago CJ Volkmann RT @uscpsycho: Props to @GavinNewsom for sending 500 ventilators from CA to NY who needs them more than we do. What a great act of altruism… 27 minutes ago Ben Milakofsky RT @Ann_OLeary: Sending thoughts, prayers and 500 ventilators to New York and others who are in more need than California right now. We kno… 1 hour ago Tara Mikenas RT @somepplrk: California is sending 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to be redistributed to New York today, Governor Newsom annou… 1 hour ago Facts RT @thehill: JUST IN: California sending 500 ventilators to national stockpile https://t.co/FQNwdb1XYF https://t.co/XoKQBHnq5B 1 hour ago Karen Sanford California is sending 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to be redistributed to New York today, Governor Newsom announced today. 1 hour ago Lydia RT @DanielStrauss4: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is sending 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for states that need… 2 hours ago