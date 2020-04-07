Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York

California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published
California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York

California Sending 500 Ventilators To National Stockpile To Help New York

California is sending 500 state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile to help New York and other states that are in immediate need for them because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andria Borba reports.

(4/6/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VLetosky

Vilma Velasco Letofsky RT @AsmLuzRivas: California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the harde… 8 minutes ago

mame6432

Mame RT @nick_shapiro: California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in NY and across the country who are being impacted the hardest ri… 23 minutes ago

CookingwithCJ_

CJ Volkmann RT @uscpsycho: Props to @GavinNewsom for sending 500 ventilators from CA to NY who needs them more than we do. What a great act of altruism… 27 minutes ago

BMilakof

Ben Milakofsky RT @Ann_OLeary: Sending thoughts, prayers and 500 ventilators to New York and others who are in more need than California right now. We kno… 1 hour ago

Tara51749065

Tara Mikenas RT @somepplrk: California is sending 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to be redistributed to New York today, Governor Newsom annou… 1 hour ago

Facts000000

Facts RT @thehill: JUST IN: California sending 500 ventilators to national stockpile https://t.co/FQNwdb1XYF https://t.co/XoKQBHnq5B 1 hour ago

somepplrk

Karen Sanford California is sending 500 ventilators to the national stockpile to be redistributed to New York today, Governor Newsom announced today. 1 hour ago

Lydia91436965

Lydia RT @DanielStrauss4: California Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is sending 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for states that need… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.