Serena WIlliams hilariously reacts to gator encounter

Serena Williams is fearless on the tennis court, but when she’s walking around her Florida neighborhood, she prefers to play it safe.

The legendary athlete took to her Instagram story to hilariously recount her unexpected encounter with an alligator.

Williams said she was strolling through her neighborhood when she noticed one of the massive reptiles floating in the water.

“I’m not trying to get too close, because I’ll be the first to go.

I ain’t trying to go out like that".

“He’s social distancing!

I know that’s right.

You stay six feet”.

She zoomed in closer and mused aloud if the alligator was actually a “rock formation,” but moments later, it began to move.

“Oh Lord, have mercy.

Look at that.

Hecks to the no.

Oh lord.

Oh no.

That’s a gator I tell you.

That’s a gator".

“Y’all stay safe.

I’m scared — I’m out of here”