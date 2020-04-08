Phoenix Rising 5K race now virtual

Global  

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Two organizations have partnered to turn a 5K run into a virtual one.

Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia and Reflections Psychotherapy are hosting the Phoenix Rising 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run to raise funds to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

C1 3 b13 we have some times to keep you moving as you shelter in place.

This is 41nbc news at 5:30.

Two georgia organizations are partnering up to turn an annual 5-k and fun run into a virtual one.

Crisis line and safe house of central georgia and reflections psychotherapy are hosting the phoenix rising 5-k and 1 mile fun run.

It's a run to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This year the event has to adapt to new challenges associated with social distancing and bans on public gatherings related to covid-19.

So residents are now encouraged to engage and exercise online.

Residents will map out their own course... they will run or walk.

"this year of course its not safe for everyone to gather together and do the race.

But people still want to participate and help and so this is a way even though we are social distancing to be able to support crisis line &amp; safe house' and the work that we do" the course must be in the participants neighborhood.

And it must be the same distance as 5-k run.

Runners and walkers then submit their times to earn




