Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted

Filmed in the early morning of April 8, this video shows the first train leaving China’s Wuhan after the two-month coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

Passengers were seen waiting in line at the railway station in Wuhan.

This was the first train to carry passengers away from Wuhan after the the city lifted the lockdown at midnight on April 8.

It’s reported that passengers who want to leave Wuhan have to present a tracked QR code as health proof when getting on board.

There will be 276 passenger trains leaving Wuhan and an estimated number of 55,000 passengers will leave Wuhan by train.

This video was provided by local media.