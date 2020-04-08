Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted

Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted

Chinese passengers queue to board first trains leaving Wuhan after COVID-19 lockdown is lifted

Filmed in the early morning of April 8, this video shows the first train leaving China’s Wuhan after the two-month coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

Passengers were seen waiting in line at the railway station in Wuhan.

This was the first train to carry passengers away from Wuhan after the the city lifted the lockdown at midnight on April 8.

It’s reported that passengers who want to leave Wuhan have to present a tracked QR code as health proof when getting on board.

There will be 276 passenger trains leaving Wuhan and an estimated number of 55,000 passengers will leave Wuhan by train.

This video was provided by local media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.