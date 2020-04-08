Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman This is the impressive athletic feat of putting a t-shirt on while doing a handstand, inspired by Tom Holland's Spider-Man character. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman This is the impressive athletic feat of putting a t-shirt on while doing a handstand, inspired by Tom Holland's Spider-Man character. Ina, a woman in Nagar, India successfully pulls off the incredibly hard feat on Wednesday (April 8). "It's not difficult! All about practice," said the talented Ina.





Tweets about this T.F. #SpiderMan star Tom Holland challenged Jake Gyllenhaal & others to #TheSpiderManChallenge Do a handstand against a… https://t.co/pablqNUixN 1 day ago Dante 🌚 RT @breatheheavycom: PRETTY sure this challenge is not a thing at all, but whatever @TomHolland1996 is doing in this video I approve of. ht… 3 days ago nadia chaudhury @wellfedlife (it's some dumb handstand challenge where you're supposed to do a handstand and try to put on a shirt… https://t.co/tHZaO5IctD 5 days ago BON-chan the Chojin one! RT @ComicBookNOW: Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge https:/… 6 days ago _night.spider_ RT @THollandNews: Tom Holland shows off his impressive strength as he puts on a T-shirt while doing a one-arm handstand after he's nominate… 6 days ago ComicBook NOW! Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge… https://t.co/GiwttGCU9k 6 days ago ComicBook NOW! Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge… https://t.co/7UtGnzvlQy 6 days ago BreatheHeavy.com PRETTY sure this challenge is not a thing at all, but whatever @TomHolland1996 is doing in this video I approve of. https://t.co/nbybQaYgzp 6 days ago