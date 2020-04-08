Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman

Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman

Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman

This is the impressive athletic feat of putting a t-shirt on while doing a handstand, inspired by Tom Holland's Spider-Man character.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman

This is the impressive athletic feat of putting a t-shirt on while doing a handstand, inspired by Tom Holland's Spider-Man character.

Ina, a woman in Nagar, India successfully pulls off the incredibly hard feat on Wednesday (April 8).

"It's not difficult!

All about practice," said the talented Ina.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lakotasky

T.F. #SpiderMan star Tom Holland challenged Jake Gyllenhaal & others to #TheSpiderManChallenge Do a handstand against a… https://t.co/pablqNUixN 1 day ago

oOTsukiOo

Dante 🌚 RT @breatheheavycom: PRETTY sure this challenge is not a thing at all, but whatever @TomHolland1996 is doing in this video I approve of. ht… 3 days ago

nadiachaudhury

nadia chaudhury @wellfedlife (it's some dumb handstand challenge where you're supposed to do a handstand and try to put on a shirt… https://t.co/tHZaO5IctD 5 days ago

BON_COMICS

BON-chan the Chojin one! RT @ComicBookNOW: Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge https:/… 6 days ago

night_spider_

_night.spider_ RT @THollandNews: Tom Holland shows off his impressive strength as he puts on a T-shirt while doing a one-arm handstand after he's nominate… 6 days ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge… https://t.co/GiwttGCU9k 6 days ago

ComicBookNOW

ComicBook NOW! Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Jake Gyllenhaal Has Impressive Response to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge… https://t.co/7UtGnzvlQy 6 days ago

breatheheavycom

BreatheHeavy.com PRETTY sure this challenge is not a thing at all, but whatever @TomHolland1996 is doing in this video I approve of. https://t.co/nbybQaYgzp 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.