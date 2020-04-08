Tom Holland's Spider-Man t-shirt challenge done easily by Indian woman

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:41s - Published
This is the impressive athletic feat of putting a t-shirt on while doing a handstand, inspired by Tom Holland's Spider-Man character.

Ina, a woman in Nagar, India successfully pulls off the incredibly hard feat on Wednesday (April 8).

"It's not difficult!

All about practice," said the talented Ina.

0
