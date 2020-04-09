NMHS announces furloughs as coronavirus puts financial strain on hospital system

Global  

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) notified employees Thursday morning of furloughs starting next week.

There's breaking news in tupelo.

One local hospital system is feeling the financial strain related to the coronavirus.

North mississippi health services notified employees this morning of furloughs starting next week.

Ceo shane speers says the hospital system has seen a 40 to 60 percent reduction in the number of patients coming to its hospitals, medical clinics and outpatient facilities.

He says there is no government assistance currently for medical hospitals.

He says the system expects to lose $28 million a month until patient volumes return.

Effective today."

The senior leadership team want you to know that we're fighting this battle with and thus taking action to help alleviate some of the financial stress we are under.

Our senior leadership team took a 25% reduction in salary effective today.

North mississippi health services is one of the largest employers in lee county and has multiple hospitals across the region, including pontotoc, west point




