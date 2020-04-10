Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Medtronic Gets FDA Approval To Offer Ventilator In United States

Medtronic Gets FDA Approval To Offer Ventilator In United States

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Medtronic Gets FDA Approval To Offer Ventilator In United States

Medtronic Gets FDA Approval To Offer Ventilator In United States

A global medical device company headquartered in Minnesota announced on Wednesday that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to offer another ventilator in the United States.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rcoIPLaw

Bob O'Loughlin RT @techsonIP: Coronavirus In Minnesota: Medtronic Gets FDA Approval To Offer Ventilator In United States https://t.co/L57KMoyVAB 1 hour ago

techsonIP

TECHSON IP Coronavirus In Minnesota: Medtronic Gets FDA Approval To Offer Ventilator In United States https://t.co/L57KMoyVAB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.