Sarasota Memorial Hospital joins two national clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:27s - Published now Sarasota Memorial Hospital joins two national clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment Sarasota Memorial Hospital is one of a handful of hospitals in the country doing clinical trials to help find a cure for COVID-19. Story: https://wfts.tv/2JVW3db 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Randy Smith RT @mysuncoast: Sarasota Memorial Hospital joins two clinical trials in hopes of finding a treatment for COVID-19 patients. https://t.co/25… 6 hours ago Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) RT @abcactionnews: There is currently no proven, established treatment for COVID-19, which is why SMH says participating in these trials is… 8 hours ago ABC Action News There is currently no proven, established treatment for COVID-19, which is why SMH says participating in these tria… https://t.co/qqC2YZkH6c 10 hours ago ABC7 Sarasota Sarasota Memorial Hospital joins two clinical trials in hopes of finding a treatment for COVID-19 patients. https://t.co/25FdW1NCks 10 hours ago Michael Pollick Remdesivir trial in Sarasota. Yeah baby, we in the forefront. https://t.co/AEm32glU5v 13 hours ago Ryan Bass RT @10TampaBay: Sarasota Memorial joins clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients https://t.co/hTZCqGT3sY 18 hours ago 10 Tampa Bay Sarasota Memorial joins clinical trials to treat COVID-19 patients https://t.co/hTZCqGT3sY 19 hours ago