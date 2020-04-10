Balibo movie (2009) Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 days ago Balibo movie (2009) Balibo movie trailer (2009) - Plot synopsis: War correspondent Roger East and the young Jose Ramos-Horta travel to East Timor to investigate the murders of the Balibo Five in 1975. Director: Robert Connolly Writers: Robert Connolly, Jill Jolliffe (book) Stars: Jane Hampson, Bea Viegas, Christine Martins, Oscar Isaac 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this