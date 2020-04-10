Global  

Coronavirus Sinking 2020 Internship Class

Coronavirus Sinking 2020 Internship Class

Coronavirus Sinking 2020 Internship Class

Prasit photo/Getty Images The number of new internships posted on LinkedIn has plummeted as businesses grapple with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only have the youngest Americans seen a reduction in career opportunities because of the outbreak, they're also the more likely than older workers to be laid off.

The United States is home to the largest outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 1.5 million people across the globe.

