Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 days ago Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended The extended ban applies to Lee County. It prevents vacation renters from making new reservations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended ALSO REQUIRES THEY CREATE ANOPERATIONAL PLAN FOR DEALINGWITH THE PANDEMIC.AND THE BAN ON SHORT TERMVACATION RENTAL PROPERTIES ISALSO BEING EXTENDED... AT LEASTIN LEE COUNTY. THAT ORDERPREVENTS THOSE VACATION RENTALSFROM MAKING ANY NEW RESERVATIONSOR BOOKINGS. THE LEE COUNTYMANAGER SIGNED IT, CITING THEFACT WE HAVE NOT SEEN OUR PEAK





You Might Like

Tweets about this Brenna Visser RT @thebulletin: Staying in a hotel or vacation rental in Bend could come with a fine in the near future as the city attempts to curb touri… 12 hours ago The Bulletin Staying in a hotel or vacation rental in Bend could come with a fine in the near future as the city attempts to cur… https://t.co/AMEpdjza7V 13 hours ago Grupo Giron "The average nightly rental rate in the US for short-term rentals is $217 per night, with a range of $186 to $978… https://t.co/mUEmdO2JiM 14 hours ago Jacquelyn M. Basso RT @PAStatePolice: There are no enforced travel restrictions in PA, but we ask travelers to be mindful of this Travel Advisory from @cdc. A… 17 hours ago Lake Chelan Now The Chelan County Commission on Monday amended an earlier proclamation closing short term rentals and campgrounds,… https://t.co/gHc9fiEGjJ 17 hours ago Adrian Fitzgerald @realDonaldTrump owners of short term vacation rentals really need some type of help right now!! We are all struggling bad!! 22 hours ago Melissa Daniels Expect an update from Palm Springs City Council tonight on enforcement of vacation rentals, with reports of people… https://t.co/N6bT1ofEOB 22 hours ago HighGate Property Ontario bans #Airbnb and short-term vacation rentals during pandemic https://t.co/6wlnBhAl4q 23 hours ago