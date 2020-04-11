Global  

Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended

Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended

Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended

The extended ban applies to Lee County.

It prevents vacation renters from making new reservations.

Ban on short-term vacation rentals extended

ALSO REQUIRES THEY CREATE ANOPERATIONAL PLAN FOR DEALINGWITH THE PANDEMIC.AND THE BAN ON SHORT TERMVACATION RENTAL PROPERTIES ISALSO BEING EXTENDED... AT LEASTIN LEE COUNTY.

THAT ORDERPREVENTS THOSE VACATION RENTALSFROM MAKING ANY NEW RESERVATIONSOR BOOKINGS.

THE LEE COUNTYMANAGER SIGNED IT, CITING THEFACT WE HAVE NOT SEEN OUR PEAK




