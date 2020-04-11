Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Updates From Massachusetts

Coronavirus Updates From Massachusetts

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Coronavirus Updates From Massachusetts
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEPRnet

NEPR Massachusetts this week began posting race and ethnicity information with its daily updates. But 65%+ of cases and… https://t.co/CyTTXAoLsk 10 hours ago

A_Phoenix721

Big Sister Nefertiti Edges Kinky, M.S. RT @boston25: #BREAKING: State health officials announce 70 new deaths from COVID-19 and 2,151 new cases, bringing total to 18,941. A tota… 2 days ago

boston25

Boston 25 News #BREAKING: State health officials announce 70 new deaths from COVID-19 and 2,151 new cases, bringing total to 18,94… https://t.co/cUQeBOy5xy 2 days ago

BarnstableMA

Town of Barnstable On the eve of the estimated start of coronavirus infection surge in Massachusetts, Gov. Baker plans 1 pm presser at… https://t.co/vesiwRuimX 2 days ago

TraceyC_online

Tracey O'Neill MNMJ RT @statehousenews: On the eve of the estimated start of coronavirus infection surge in Massachusetts, Gov. Baker plans 1 pm presser at Sta… 2 days ago

statehousenews

State House News On the eve of the estimated start of coronavirus infection surge in Massachusetts, Gov. Baker plans 1 pm presser at… https://t.co/KBxAdZq2Hg 2 days ago

j09124583

j RT @BostonGlobe: Massachusetts will join the federal government in extending its income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, offic… 2 days ago

SwartzSwartzLaw

Swartz & Swartz, P.C. For the latest news and headlines from around #Boston and #Massachusetts. Come over to our Coronavirus Resource Cen… https://t.co/JMSGzngrYq 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.