shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lizard Butte Easter sunrise service didn't happen for the first time in 80 years ON YOUR SIDE AT5:30."THE SUNRISESERVICE AT LIZARDBUTTE... HAS BEEN ANIDAHO EASTERTRADITION FOR MORETHAN EIGHTYYEARS... BUT THISYEAR.... LIKE ALL THEOTHER SERVICES...THIS SPECIAL EVENTGOT CANCELLED.THE LIZARD BUTTEEASTER SUNRISESERVICE HELD A"FACEBOOK LIVEREADING" THISMORNING AT SEVENA-M.BUT THIS YEAR... SIXON YOUR SIDE'SSTEVE DENT WANTEDTO SHARE LASTYEAR'S SPECIALSERVICE -- IN THESPIRIT OF EASTER...AFTER TAKING A TRIPTO LIZARD BUTTE.EVERY EASTERFAMILIES PACK UPTHEIR CARS ANDCLIMB UP THEMOUNTAIN FOR ASPECIAL CEREMONYBUT IT DIDN'T HAPPENTHIS YEAR.STILL IT'S IMPORTANTTO REMEMBER WHYWE CELEBRATEEASTER SO I WANTEDTO SAY HAPPYEASTER BUT IFIGURED THE BESTWAY FOR ME TO DOTHAT WAS SHOWINGLAST NIGHT'SSUNDAY SERVICE ATLIZARD BUTTEHOPEFULLY THIS CANLIFT SOME SPIRITSDURING THISDIFFICULT TIME."I THINK IT IS COOL TOSAY WE GOT UPSUPER EARLY WEGATHERED THEFAMILY WE GOT THEHOT COCOA WEWALKED UP THE HILLIN THE WIND ANDSOMETIMES THESLEET AND THESNOW AND THE RAINAND OTHER TIMESIT'S JUST ABEAUTIFUL SUNNYMORNING BUT IT ISJUST A GREATTRADITION THAT THEFAMILIES CAN COMETOGETHER AND DOEVERY YEAR."THE SUNRISESERVICE AT LIZARDBUTTE GIVES PEOPLEA UNIQUE WAY TOCOME TOGETHER ONEASTER TO WORSHIPTHE RESURRECTIONOF JESUS CHRIST."UP FROM THE GRAVEHE AROSE.""IT'S BEAUTIFUL TOBE OUT HERE ANDWORSHIP OUR GODWHO SENT HIS SONTO SAVE US AND TOREMEMBER THAT ASWE WATCH THESUNRISE OVER THEMOUNTAINS.IT HAS BEEN ANEASTER TRADITIONTHAT HAS BEENGOING STRONG FOR82 YEARS."MY GRANDMA WASAT THE VERY FIRSTSERVICE IN 1938 IT'SVERY MEANINGFUL INTHAT WAY AS WELLBECAUSE IT IS A PARTOF OUR FAMILY I'VEBEEN ONE OF THEANGELS.""THAT IS THOMAS ANDHENRY AND THEY AREFIGHTING THE WINDUP THERE BUT THEYARE HAVING A GOODTIME.""HE AROSEHALLELUJAH CHRISTAROSE.""IT'S A WONDERFULTRADITION AS WELLAS A WAY TOWORSHIP MY CHRISTAND SAVIOR.""GOD BLESS YOU ASYOU GO AND PREACHTHIS GLORIOUSGOSPEL."STEVE DENT SIX ONYOUR SIDE.





