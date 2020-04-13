Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Plays More Active Role In Helping Disney During COVID-19 Pandemic

While Bob Iger stepped down from his role of Disney CEO in February, he’s still very much involved in the company.

According to Business Insider, Iger is an executive chairman focusing on the company’s “Creative endeavors.” But during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported Iger regained control of the company.

Iger responded to the report, saying the crisis would undoubtedly have him “actively helping Bob [Chapek,]” the current CEO.

While Disney Plus has been thriving during this time, other revenue from parks, movies and advertising has been hit by the virus.