City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

"the city of vincennes"..

Is trying to help "residents" and "companies" clean-up "afte recent storms".

"last wednesday"..

"storms" ripped through and left a lot of damage behind.

Many people may be looking to hire a contractor "for some home repair work" or, "for some tree removal work".

"mayor joe yochum says"..

He wants to ensure "the safety of all homeowners" as they clean-up.

"homeowners" should call "the inspector's office" to obtain "a building permit".

"the city"..

Is "waiving permit fees" for storm damage work.

However..

"all contractors" must have "a permit"