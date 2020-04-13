Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work
City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

"the city of vincennes"..

Is trying to help "residents" and "companies" clean-up "afte recent storms".

"last wednesday"..

"storms" ripped through and left a lot of damage behind.

Many people may be looking to hire a contractor "for some home repair work" or, "for some tree removal work".

"mayor joe yochum says"..

He wants to ensure "the safety of all homeowners" as they clean-up.

"homeowners" should call "the inspector's office" to obtain "a building permit".

"the city"..

Is "waiving permit fees" for storm damage work.

However..

"all contractors" must have "a permit"




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.