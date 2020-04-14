NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Monday was the second day in a row with afternoon highs on in the 30s & more of asthe same is on the way!

Tonight may see a snow shower or flurry, otherwise it will just be blustery and cold with lows in the mid-20s.

Any snow showers that push though could produce some minor accumulations.

Tuesday may start with a little sun, but the clouds will start to build and scattered snow showers will develop in the afternoon.

Some minor accumulation is possible under any of these thanks to some briefly heavy snow.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low/mid30s with blustery winds.

Wednesday will also be chilly with a flurry possible.

We will see temperatures improve back into the 50s by the weekend.

