Coronavirus Update: City Harvest Busy After 86 Other Food Pantries Shut Down

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published
New York's City Harvey is racing to keep up with the demand for meals as 86 other food pantry services shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

