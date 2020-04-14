'Mixed picture' in Europe, vaccine at least a year away: WHO Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published now 'Mixed picture' in Europe, vaccine at least a year away: WHO The World Health Organization believes we're yet to reach the peak of the global health crisis and are cautious about the "mixed picture" in Europe, despite improvements in some countries after weeks of lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Mixed picture' in Europe, vaccine at least a year away: WHO The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the WHO said on Tuesday (April 14). WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva that 90% of cases are coming from Europe and the United States. The WHO will issue guidance to member states later in the day listing six steps that they need to ensure they have in place before starting to ease any restrictions, she said. On vaccines, Harris said that candidate vaccines had to go through human safety trials and that the vaccine should not be expected for at least another 12 months.





You Might Like

Tweets about this 0N3 GUARDIAN ANGEL RT @Reuters: 'Mixed picture' in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO https://t.co/QE4lZI3ZxU https://t.co/UrHUUv4PnG 1 minute ago News18.com The number of new cases of Covid-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are… https://t.co/lZdnPgH9t9 1 minute ago ⭐️⭐️👑🇮🇳Mritunjoy Tiwarie👑🇺🇸 #MAGA 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️ RT @StephNebehay: The ⁦@WHO⁩ will issue guidance to member states later on Wed listing six steps that they need to ensure they have in plac… 18 minutes ago Chad Terhune WHO: 'Mixed picture' in Europe on virus outbreaks, #COVID19 vaccine at least 12 months off https://t.co/oLXxZmqxar 19 minutes ago C. W. O'Brien RT @ReutersUK: 'Mixed picture' in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO https://t.co/xM2JngOEXn https://t.co/AIgpDT97NX 25 minutes ago Reuters UK 'Mixed picture' in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO https://t.co/xM2JngOEXn https://t.co/AIgpDT97NX 30 minutes ago StraitsBridge RT @STcom: WHO: 'Mixed picture' in Europe, coronavirus vaccine at least 12 months off https://t.co/q7fu67K5w8 35 minutes ago Steve RT @ewnupdates: 'Mixed picture' in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO https://t.co/iRWTr1ckoK https://t.co/o2EIKBy4OI 42 minutes ago