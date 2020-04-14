'Mixed picture' in Europe, vaccine at least a year away: WHO

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
The World Health Organization believes we're yet to reach the peak of the global health crisis and are cautious about the "mixed picture" in Europe, despite improvements in some countries after weeks of lockdown.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the WHO said on Tuesday (April 14).

WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva that 90% of cases are coming from Europe and the United States.

The WHO will issue guidance to member states later in the day listing six steps that they need to ensure they have in place before starting to ease any restrictions, she said.

On vaccines, Harris said that candidate vaccines had to go through human safety trials and that the vaccine should not be expected for at least another 12 months.




