Southern NV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published now The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed until 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Southern NV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed POSTPONING ITS 2020 INDUCTIONCEREMONY.IT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FORJUNE FIFTH AT THE ORLEANSARENA.NOW - THAT WONT TAKE PLACEUNTIL 2021, THE 2020 CLASSINCLUDES LARRY BROWN, SHAWNDAVIS, GLEN GONDREZICK, RYANLUDWICK, DEMARCO MURRAY AND AMYPURDY.SPRING BREAK IS OVER FOR CCSD





You Might Like

Tweets about this Pamela Rodriguez RT @CreativeCivil: Friday at the Orleans the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2020. - News3LV Friday at the Orlean… 30 minutes ago LVSportsBiz.com Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame @SNSHF said Class of 2020 ceremony, scheduled for June 5 at Orleans Arena, post… https://t.co/XlmWAfBl6A 2 hours ago Steve Carp RT @SNSHF: The #SNSHF announced today the postponement of the 2020 induction ceremony. The Class of 2020 will become the Class of 2021 and… 2 hours ago S. NV Hall of Fame The #SNSHF announced today the postponement of the 2020 induction ceremony. The Class of 2020 will become the Class… https://t.co/eKzizAxJVR 2 hours ago John Katsilometes The Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame induction ceremonies set for Jube 5 at Orleans Arena have been moved to 2021. 2 hours ago