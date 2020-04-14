Global  

Southern NV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

Southern NV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed
The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed until 2021.
Southern NV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

POSTPONING ITS 2020 INDUCTION CEREMONY. IT WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR JUNE FIFTH AT THE ORLEANS ARENA. NOW - THAT WONT TAKE PLACE UNTIL 2021, THE 2020 CLASS INCLUDES LARRY BROWN, SHAWN DAVIS, GLEN GONDREZICK, RYAN LUDWICK, DEMARCO MURRAY AND AMY PURDY.




mgncorp

Pamela Rodriguez RT @CreativeCivil: Friday at the Orleans the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2020. - News3LV Friday at the Orlean… 30 minutes ago

LVSportsBiz

LVSportsBiz.com Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame @SNSHF said Class of 2020 ceremony, scheduled for June 5 at Orleans Arena, post… https://t.co/XlmWAfBl6A 2 hours ago

stevecarp56

Steve Carp RT @SNSHF: The #SNSHF announced today the postponement of the 2020 induction ceremony. The Class of 2020 will become the Class of 2021 and… 2 hours ago

SNSHF

S. NV Hall of Fame The #SNSHF announced today the postponement of the 2020 induction ceremony. The Class of 2020 will become the Class… https://t.co/eKzizAxJVR 2 hours ago

johnnykats

John Katsilometes The Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame induction ceremonies set for Jube 5 at Orleans Arena have been moved to 2021. 2 hours ago

