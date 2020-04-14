Extraction movie Making Of - Plot synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Sam Hargrave starring Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani, Geetanjali Thapa, Randeep Hooda, Derek Luke release date April 24, 2020 (on Netflix)