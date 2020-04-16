Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Masks In Public Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published now Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Masks In Public Everyone in New York will soon be required to wear a mask in public. The new requirement goes into effect Friday night following an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hoss Gardner Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring New York... https://t.co/CPl9dxwivm via @YouTube 7 hours ago Billie-Grace Ward If you've not been watching NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily briefings, you're missing out on an inspiring leader in a… https://t.co/sxSH6FHXps 17 hours ago Rikki Andrews Not King Coronavirus update: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will defy Donald Trump if he must, IMF issues… https://t.co/wtx0iPe4y5 2 days ago Ken Coronavirus update: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will defy Donald Trump if he must, IMF issues warning of… https://t.co/m1Qoo1ayVs 2 days ago Blockchainer ABC Technology and Games: Coronavirus update: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will defy Donald Trump if he m… https://t.co/y8lPyT6CtX 2 days ago Cryptaway 🇦🇺 Coronavirus update: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will defy Donald Trump if he must, IMF issues warning of… https://t.co/90zfFwtK1T 2 days ago BLKLIST PODCAST RT @CBSNewYork: Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring employers provide essential workers with a cloth or surgical mask to… 2 days ago Northeast Queens NY RT @CBSNewYork: Coronavirus Update: Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring Essential Workers Wear Masks, Calls For Repeal Of SALT Tax https… 3 days ago