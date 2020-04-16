Global  

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order Requiring New Yorkers Wear Masks In Public

Everyone in New York will soon be required to wear a mask in public.

The new requirement goes into effect Friday night following an executive order signed by Gov.

Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

