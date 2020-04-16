Global  

Coronavirus Update: Port Authority Police Officers Sanitize Hospital Vehicles To Say Thank You

Coronavirus Update: Port Authority Police Officers Sanitize Hospital Vehicles To Say Thank You

Coronavirus Update: Port Authority Police Officers Sanitize Hospital Vehicles To Say Thank You

Our gratitude for our health care heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is profound, and many are finding ways to thank them, including some fellow first responders; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

