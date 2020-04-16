Global  

Coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Four reported deaths.

The small business administration announced that the more than 3 hundred billion dollars distributed to help businesses during the coronavirus is gone.

While lawmakers work to add money....some businesses in north alabama have received money others are still waiting.

Waay 31's sydney maritn joins us live outside redstone federal credit union.

She spoke with a business owner who says he was notified today his paycheck protection program loan was approved.

The paycheck protection program loan money comes directly from the bank...and the business owner i talked to told me he was notified today that he has some paperwork to sign here at the credit union and should hopefully get his money in a few weeks.

That would make him one of the last to be approved.




