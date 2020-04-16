Watch 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Entertainment Event Wednesday On CBS3 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published 4 days ago Watch 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Entertainment Event Wednesday On CBS3 Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny Devito, Saquon Barkley and many more! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watch 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Entertainment Event Wednesday On CBS3 STARS RAISING MONDAY TOY RAISEAPAP DEP I CAN, JERSEY FORJERSEY IS A LIVE EVENT TAKINGPLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY, AMONGTHE CELEBRITIES TAKING PART,BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, JOHNSTEWART, TONY BENNET, WHOOPIGOALBERG, JONBENET JOVI, DANNYDEVITO, CHRIS RUBBING, HOUSEY,JERSEY'S OWN KELLY RIP A ANDSAQUON BARKLEY.STAR STUDDED LINE UP WILLRAISE MACHINE TOY BENEFIT NEWJERSEY PANDEMIC RELIEF FUN.SEE IT LIVE WEDNESDAY NIGHT





