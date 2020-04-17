Doctor: Alabama could be 4 weeks from coronavirus re-opening process

This address, [email protected]

We'll try to get that answer for you.

Want to start out tonight hearing from woat of our guests about the president's proposed plan.

These guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of coronavirus while holding the line at hard hit locations.

Dr. hassoun, where does alabama fall along that line?

Is this a workable plan or is it still too early to start reopening the country?

>> dr. hassoun: i listened to the summary rather than have the chance to read the full report.

It seems comprehensive, the plan.

Very nice.

My main concern at the moment in alabama there still counties who -- or continue to have increased inpatient numbers.

What this plan is look at, it's really more when you start flattening the curve around then looking at reduction in two weeks and continuous reduction.

What i should say should be at least 50% reduction.

That's why when i looked at it actually i viewed all of the alabama counties and very few have flattened, a little bit starting to flatten the curve.

So i don't think yet we are ready.

In addition, the testing is not really readily available like they mentioned.

We're going to really need widely available tests in the hospitals as well as in the outpatient setting to be able to apply a lot of these plans.

>> dan shaffer: i don't want to get too far out of your lane, doctor, but can you put timeline on this?

Weeks out r we talking months out?

>> dr. hassoun: my thoughts, and this is more looking at it where i look at two half lives of the virus, which is two half-life of two weeks.

My thought probably is about another four weeks until we start or to try to think about possibly we try apply these phase one.

>> dan shaffer: mayor bowling, what's your take on this?

What kind of provisions would you like to be made for the state and your city?

>> dr. barry: well, i'm looking forward to what alabama's covid-19 task force in the small business commission present to the governor ivey tomorrow.

I believe we would like to get our economy moving but it's vital that we do this in stages to