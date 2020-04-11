Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: NJ Contractor Builds Isolation Pods To Donate To Hospitals

Coronavirus Update: NJ Contractor Builds Isolation Pods To Donate To Hospitals

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Coronavirus Update: NJ Contractor Builds Isolation Pods To Donate To Hospitals

Coronavirus Update: NJ Contractor Builds Isolation Pods To Donate To Hospitals

An out-of-work New Jersey contractor found a way to put his skills to good use.

He used his know-how to help health care workers, including his wife, in the coronavirus fight; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Out-Of-Work NJ Contractor Builds Isolation Pods For Hospitals

He used his know-how to help health care workers, including his wife, in the coronavirus fight.
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: NJ Hospital Uses UV Light Machines To Sterilize Masks [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NJ Hospital Uses UV Light Machines To Sterilize Masks

Hospitals across the country are still facing a shortage of vital supplies, including personal protective equipment, or PPE. Some New Jersey hospitals are coming up with new ways to fill that void;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published
Coronavirus Update: Hospitals Celebrate COVID-19 Survivors [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Hospitals Celebrate COVID-19 Survivors

Hospital saw a decrease in the number of ICU patients for the first time since the pandemic started. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.