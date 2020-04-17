Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > In Other News: MHA red-flags Zoom app; US Vs China again; Shami's on 2015 WC

In Other News: MHA red-flags Zoom app; US Vs China again; Shami's on 2015 WC

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:35s - Published
In Other News: MHA red-flags Zoom app; US Vs China again; Shami's on 2015 WC

In Other News: MHA red-flags Zoom app; US Vs China again; Shami's on 2015 WC

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the Zoom app is not safe for individual users.

This after CERT-in flagged the cyber vulnerability of the app.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to provoke in the borders with fresh ceasefire violations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Also, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has made a big revelation about the 2015 cricket world cup.

Watch this video for all the news updates that you cannot afford to miss.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.