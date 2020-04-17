In Other News: MHA red-flags Zoom app; US Vs China again; Shami's on 2015 WC

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the Zoom app is not safe for individual users.

This after CERT-in flagged the cyber vulnerability of the app.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to provoke in the borders with fresh ceasefire violations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Also, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has made a big revelation about the 2015 cricket world cup.

Watch this video for all the news updates that you cannot afford to miss.