Consumer Reports: Keep reading in quarantine

CONSUMERREPORTS SAYS YOU MIGHT WANT TOCONSIDER A TABLET OR E-READER.CHYRON: NICHOLAS DE LEON,CONSUMER REPORTS TECH EDITOR"THE AMAZON KINDLE E-READERSARE THE BEST RATED IN OURRATINGS -- INCREDIBLE BATTERYLIFE, THE SCREEN IS REALLYLEGIBLE.

IF YOU WANT MOREFLEXIBILITY, A TABLET IS AMORE WELL-ROUNDED DEVICE.

THEFLIPSIDE THERE IS THAT TABLETSCAN BE MORE EXPENSIVE."LIBRARIES AROUND THE COUNTRYARE ENCOURAGING THEIR READERSTO GO DIGITAL WITH APPS LIKEOVERDRIVE, AND LIBBY.

ALL YOUNEED IS YOUR LIBRARY CARD TOSIGN UP.

THEN BROWSE THROUGHTHOUSANDS OF TITLES, CHOOSEWHAT YOU'D LIKE AND A DIGITALDOWNLOAD IS SENT TO YOURDEVICE FOR A SET NUMBER OFDAYS.

DON'T HAVE A TABLET ORE- READER?

NICHOLAS DE LEON"WHAT FOLKS MAY NOT KNOW ISTHAT YOU DON'T NECESSARILYNEED TO BUY EITHER AN E-READEROR A TABLET TO START READINGE-BOOKS." ALTHOUGH HARDER ONTHE EYES CR SAYS ALL OF THESEAPPS ALSO WORK ON A LAPTOP ORSMARTPHONE.

PREFER TO LISTENTO A BOOK?

TRY HOOPLA WHEREYOUR LIBRARY CARD GETS YOUACCESS TO THOUSANDS OFAUDIOBOOKS ALONG WITH MUSICAND MOVIES.

IF YOU SUBSCRIBETO AMAZON PRIME, YOU CANACCESS FREE E-BOOKS USINGPRIME READING AND THE KINDLEAPP.

IF YOU SUBSCRIBETO AMAZON PRIME, YOU CANACCESS FREE E-BOOKS USINGPRIME READING AND THE KINDLEAPP. AND CHECK OUT THE LIBRARYOF CONGRESS ONLINE, AS WELL ASPROJECT GUTENBERG, A FREEWEBSITE THAT MAKES DIGITALCOPIES OF OLD, NO LONGERCOPYRIGHTED BOOKS AVAILABLE.AND WHEN LIFE FINALLY RETURNSTO NORMAL, ALL OF THISE-READING MIGHT INSPIRE YOU TOPICK UP A BOOK AT YOUR LOCALLIBRARY IN PERSON.

WHAT JOHN KRASINSKIIS DOING FOR THOSE KIDS WHOARE MISSING OUT ON PROM.

