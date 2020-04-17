Sam Smith responds to criticism of their Instagram post Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published now Sam Smith responds to criticism of their Instagram post Sam Smith responds to criticism of their Instagram post saying they didn’t mean “it in a malicious or nasty way” and just tries to be “as human as possible, but sometimes maybe people can read it wrongly”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this