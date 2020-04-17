South Florida Prosecutors Go After Self-Described Church Selling Bleaching Agent As COVID-19 Miracle Cure Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 week ago South Florida Prosecutors Go After Self-Described Church Selling Bleaching Agent As COVID-19 Miracle Cure South Florida prosecutors have filed a federal temporary injunction against leaders of a self-described church who are being ordered to stop selling a bleaching agent it falsely claims will treat and prevent COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. 0

