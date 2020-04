Help paying your mortgage Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 days ago Help paying your mortgage The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance is rolling out a new program that will help out low-income homeowners. Astrid Mendez reporting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Help paying your mortgage THOSE...STRUGGLING TO PAY THEMORTGAGE.....DURING THIS PANDEMIC.I'M TRICIA KEAN.TODD IS WORKING FROM HOME.THERE'S A NEW PROGRAM BY......THE "NEVADA AFFORDABLE HOUSINGASSISTANCE CORPORATION"....THAT WILL ROLL OUT SOON.....FOR THOSE..... WHO QUALIFY.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....ASTRID MENDEZ HAS MORE ON....THE CHANGES....IN THE "HARDEST HIT FUND"...AND...WHAT YOU'LL NEED TO DO....TO RECEIVE HELP.IF YOU LOST YOUR JOB ON MARCH1ST OR AFTER BECAUSE OF THECOVID-19 OUTBREAK AND ARERECEIVING THE NEVADA STATEUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCEBENEFITS, YOU COULD QUALIFY FORMONEY TO PAY YOUR MORTGAGE.SOT IT WILL GIVE THE HOMEOWNERSSOME BREATHING ROOM AND IT WILLTAKE OUT A LOT OF THEADMINISTRATIVE WORK OF THEMHAVING TO COME BACK EVERY MONTHTHEY CAN FOCUS ON THOSE THINGSLIKE FEEDING THEIR FAMILIES ANDTAKING CARE OF THOSEESSENTIALS" IT'S CALLED THE"UNEMPLOYMENT MORTGAGEASSISTANCE PROGRAM" AND, SOFAR, IT HAS APPROXIMATELY 5MILLION DOLLARS TO DISTRIBUTE.WITH IT, NAHAC EXPECTS TO HELPAT LEAST ONE THOUSAND LOWINCOME FAMILIESIN NEVADA.SOT "WE HAVE UP 3 THOUSAND PERMONTH, WITH A CAP OF 9 THOUSANDDOLLARS.WE WANT TO REMIND OUR HOMEOWNERHOWEVER, THERE ARE CERTAINPARAMETERS THAT STILL APPLY, WEDO HAVE A CAP, TOTAL PROGRAMCAP, SO IF THEY CAME TO OURPROGRAMS BEFORE, WE WILL HAVETO LOOK AT ALL OF THOSE CAPSTHAT SURROUND THOSE PROGRAMS.OTHER REQUIREMENTS ARE AHOUSEHOLD INCOME THAT DOES NOTEXCEED $98,500 AND THEY CANNOTBE IN AN ACTIVE BANKRUPTCY."WE KNOW THIS IS JUST A SMALLPART, IT IS NOT AN ANSWER TOALL THE OBSTACLES AND ISSUESOUR HOMEOWNERS ARE FACING BUTWERE HOPING THAT IT WILL BE ASTART." THE APPLICATION FORTHIS PROGRAM WILL BE BY PHONENEXT SEVERAL DAYS ONLY THROUGHTHEIR WEBSITE AT NAHAC.ORG IFYOU NEED MORE HELP THAN THISPROGRAM CAN GIVE YOU, VERISECAMPBELL SUGGESTS CONTACTINGYOUR LENDER AND YOUR HOUSINGCOUNCIL AGENCIES.ASTRID MENDEZ 14 ACTION NEWSTHERE ARE MORE THAN....-1- HUNDRED NEW POSITIVECORONA- VIRUS CASES.....HERE IN CLARK COUNTY...ACCO





