UNO dorms to open up for quarantine on Saturday

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNO dorms to open up for quarantine on Saturday ISOLATE ORQUARANTINETHEMSELVES DURINGTHE PANDEMIC MAYHAVE A FREE PLACETO DO SO.GOVERNOR PETERICKETTSANNOUNCED TODAYTHAT UNIVERSITY OFNEBRASKA - OMAHADORMS WILL OPEN ONSATURDAY FORHEALTH CAREWORKERS AND FIRSTRESPONDERS WHONEED TO ISOLATEFROM THEIR FAMILIES.IT'S ALSO FOR FOLKSRECOVERING FROMTHE CORONAVIRUS.REPORTER JONKIPPER TELLS US HOWTHE OPERATION WILLWORK.690 BEDS ACROSSTHREE UNIVERSITYCAMPUSES WILL NOWBE AVAILABLE TOTHOSE THAT NEED TOQUARANTINETHEMSELVES.DORMS AT UNO WILLBE THE FIRST TOOPEN UP, WITH 18PEOPLE MOVING INSATURDAY."THERE WILL BE APLACE WHERE YOUCAN GO ANDQUARANTINE THOSE14 DAYS ORWHATEVER YOU NEEDTO DO SO YOU'RENOTINFECTING ANYBODYELSE."RICKETTSTHE PEOPLE STAYINGIN LINCOLN, OMAHAAND KEARNEY WILLGET FOOD PROVIDEDTO THEM AND WILLEITHER HAVETHEIROWNRESTROOM OR HAVE ASPECIFIC FIXTUREINSIDE A COMMUNALBATHROOM.WITH THEGOAL OF NOT COMINGINTO CONTACT WITHTHE OTHER INSIDETHE FACILITY.TO MAKE SURENOBODY COMES INTHAT SHOULDN'T - THENEBRASKA NATIONALGUARD WILL BETHERE."WHAT THE NATIONALGUARD WILL BE DOINGIS ACTUALLYPROVIDING THATSECURITY, WEREASKING PEOPLE TOISOLATEANDQUARANTINE, WHICHMEANS WE DON'TWANT OTHER PEOPLECOMING INTO THOSEDORMS, SO THEY'REGOING TO BEPREVENTING PEOPLEFROM GOING IN."RICKETTSSO WHO'S ELGIBLE?ANY HEALTH CAREWORKER, FIRSTRESPONDER THATNEEDS TO SEPARATEFROM THEIRRESIDENCE CANGET ABED.AS CAN THOSE THATHAVE THE VIRUS ANDARE EITHER NOTSHOWING SYMPTOMS,HAVE MILD SYMPTOMSOR THAT NOLONGERNEED TO BEIN THE HOSPITAL.BUT MEDICALPERSONNEL STAFFWILL BE ON SITE ATALL THREECAMPUSES."SHOULD PATIENTSSPECIFICALLY INISOLATION STARTFEELINGSYMPTOMATIC, SOCAN EITHER ASSESSTHEM PERSONALLYORMAKE THEASSESSMENT THATTHEY NEED TO BETRANSFERRED TO AHOSPITAL."ANTHONESTILL OVER 670 BEDSARE AVAILABLE.CHIEFMEDICAL OFFICERDOCTOR GARYANTHONE EXPECTPLENTY OF THEM TOBETAKEN UP."I THINK AS WORDGETS OUT ANDPEOPLE KNOW IT'SAVAILABLE TO THEM.IT'S THERE TOPROTECT THEIRLOVED ONESANDTHEIR OTHERPERSONALCONTACTS."ANTHONEIN LINCOLN JONKIPPER 3NNCREIGHTONUNIVERSITY HAS ALSOTURNED OVER SOMEROOMS TO THE STATE.





