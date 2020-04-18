Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lee County man raffled toy replica of truck for healthcare workers

Lee County man raffled toy replica of truck for healthcare workers

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Lee County man raffled toy replica of truck for healthcare workers

Lee County man raffled toy replica of truck for healthcare workers

A lee county man raffled off a replica to help provide PPE for healthcare workers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lee County man raffled toy replica of truck for healthcare workers

And joy retro race trucks.

This so he could provide face masks for health-care workers on the front lines in the covid-19 pandemic.

Seth renick built this brand new bigfoot 4 replica to help buy p-p-e masks for the overwhelmed nurses in his community.

The raffle will allow renick to buy over 650 masks from blue delta jeans.

People have always acquire about my bigfoot replica builds so i had the thoughts to help in our community raffle off one of my bigfoot trucks so i asked my followers would they be interested in participating had an overwhelming response all the raffle tickets sold.

The drawing took place on instagram earlier tonight.

Congrats to jeff underwood of north carolina for winning the r-c.

Meanwhile, one saltillo furniture plant is making some completely different right now.

General




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.