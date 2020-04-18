Lee County man raffled toy replica of truck for healthcare workers

And joy retro race trucks.

This so he could provide face masks for health-care workers on the front lines in the covid-19 pandemic.

Seth renick built this brand new bigfoot 4 replica to help buy p-p-e masks for the overwhelmed nurses in his community.

The raffle will allow renick to buy over 650 masks from blue delta jeans.

People have always acquire about my bigfoot replica builds so i had the thoughts to help in our community raffle off one of my bigfoot trucks so i asked my followers would they be interested in participating had an overwhelming response all the raffle tickets sold.

The drawing took place on instagram earlier tonight.

Congrats to jeff underwood of north carolina for winning the r-c.

Meanwhile, one saltillo furniture plant is making some completely different right now.

